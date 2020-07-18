All apartments in Bradley County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

272 Mallard Trl NW

272 Mallard Trail Northwest · (423) 458-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

272 Mallard Trail Northwest, Bradley County, TN 37312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 272 Mallard Trl NW · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning custom home in Mallard Cove! - This home has usable living space and plenty of room to entertain with a large kitchen featuring a big island and solid surface counter tops. It has tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and a master suite featuring a 6 foot bathtub and 7x6 foot walk-in shower. On the opposite side of the home, there are 2 guest bedrooms with a full bathroom and a massive 3 car garage with a huge, separate workshop. Above the garage is the BONUS separate living quarters with 1,260 sq feet of space, a full kitchen with dining area, bedroom, full bathroom and sitting area. This home's beautiful landscape has mature trees and a very well maintained yard. Monthly rent is $2800 with $1500 security deposit. For questions call (423)458-2600 or apply on our website www.clarityrental.com! Serious inquiries only! . **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have any available units?
272 Mallard Trl NW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 272 Mallard Trl NW have?
Some of 272 Mallard Trl NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Mallard Trl NW currently offering any rent specials?
272 Mallard Trl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Mallard Trl NW pet-friendly?
No, 272 Mallard Trl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley County.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW offer parking?
Yes, 272 Mallard Trl NW offers parking.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Mallard Trl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have a pool?
No, 272 Mallard Trl NW does not have a pool.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have accessible units?
Yes, 272 Mallard Trl NW has accessible units.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Mallard Trl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Mallard Trl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Mallard Trl NW does not have units with air conditioning.
