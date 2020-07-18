272 Mallard Trl NW

Amenities

hardwood floors garage bathtub accessible

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning custom home in Mallard Cove! - This home has usable living space and plenty of room to entertain with a large kitchen featuring a big island and solid surface counter tops. It has tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and a master suite featuring a 6 foot bathtub and 7x6 foot walk-in shower. On the opposite side of the home, there are 2 guest bedrooms with a full bathroom and a massive 3 car garage with a huge, separate workshop. Above the garage is the BONUS separate living quarters with 1,260 sq feet of space, a full kitchen with dining area, bedroom, full bathroom and sitting area. This home's beautiful landscape has mature trees and a very well maintained yard. Monthly rent is $2800 with $1500 security deposit. For questions call (423)458-2600 or apply on our website www.clarityrental.com! Serious inquiries only! . **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902639)