2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
185 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2826 Erica Pl
2826 Erica Place, Berry Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
869 sqft
This property is zoned Residential/ Commercial. Live and work in the same space.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 23 at 09:17pm
9 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
914 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 30 at 02:33pm
$
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Radnor
3103 Harlin Dr
3103 Harlin Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
675 sqft
Cute and Charming Renovated Cottage only 6 mi to Downtown and Vanderbilt, Huge Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly - Just Renovated....New Floors, Freshly Painted, Tile Bath, Neutral Colors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
2310 Elliott Avenue, #419
2310 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1243 sqft
Coming Soon - 2B/2BA in the Park at Melrose! - COMING SOON!!!! This 2b/2ba condo is located in 12 South's Park at Melrose.
1 of 10
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Melrose
2324 Knowles Ave
2324 Knowles Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1480 sqft
Location, location, location! Live in one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods! Between 12th South and Melrose, close to Belmont University, Vanderbilt and Downtown Nashville! Fireplace and built in bookshelves, hardwoods, granite
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Breeze Hill
940 Gale Lane - 151
940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1268 sqft
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in the heart of 12 South. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out.
1 of 9
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose
808 Knox Ave
808 Knox Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
855 sqft
Granite & Stainless kitchen with maple cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Plantation blinds. Refrigerator, stove, front load washer & dryer. Large, private deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3307 Lealand Ln
3307 Lealand Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Location, 2 bd ,1.5 bath town home conveniently located near Lipscomb, 12th South, Green Hills and I-440. Stove refrigerator, dishwasher & lawn care provided. Washer/dryer connections. One year lease. NO pets. sq ft approx.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Edgehill
1109 Wade Ave
1109 Wade Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
Duplex, units A or B available. Great location! Washer Dryer included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
2910 10th Ave, S
2910 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
702 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home in 12th South neighborhood. Close to Lipscomb University and Belmont University. Hardwood flooring. Ask owner regarding pets.
1 of 5
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Lealand Ln
3325 Lealand Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1312 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3325 Lealand Ln in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Acklen Westgrove
1900 12th Ave S, APT 511, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
889 sqft
12 South penthouse apartment with outdoor patio off of living room overlooking Nashville skyline, secured garage parking, two lounge areas, outdoor entertaining and grill area, fitness room, bicycle storage, private music room available to reserve,
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
97 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
25 Units Available
Glencliff
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1097 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
55 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Germantown
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, near the Cumberland River. Stylish, smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, extra storage and stainless-steel appliances. Garage space included. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
25 Units Available
Elliston Place
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
27 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
925 sqft
Music City Flats, located in the best city in the state, is going through a major facelift that you will have to see to believe! Our upgraded community features a sparkling swimming pool, a coffee lounge with free WIFI, and a pet park.
