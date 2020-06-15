All apartments in Bartlett
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

Siegel Select - Bartlett

7380 Stage Road · (901) 250-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio (Small) · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 217 sqft

Unit Studio (Large) · Avail. now

$993

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN

7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***

Features and Amenities
No Credit Check Needed!
Fully Furnished
No Long-Term Lease Required
Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
Flat Screen TVs
Free Utilities
Free Premium Cable TV
Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
Guest Laundromat on Site
Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments
Free Parking
Elevator Access
Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing
Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!

New Location - Call Today!

Additional Information:

www.siegelselect.com

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
Breed Restrictions Apply, No Large Animals.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4343143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have any available units?
Siegel Select - Bartlett has 3 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Bartlett have?
Some of Siegel Select - Bartlett's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Bartlett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Bartlett pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bartlett is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bartlett does offer parking.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bartlett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have a pool?
No, Siegel Select - Bartlett does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have accessible units?
No, Siegel Select - Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Bartlett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Select - Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Select - Bartlett has units with air conditioning.
