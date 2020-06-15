Siegel Select - Bartlett

Amenities

Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN



7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***



Features and Amenities

No Credit Check Needed!

Fully Furnished

No Long-Term Lease Required

Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options

Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator

Flat Screen TVs

Free Utilities

Free Premium Cable TV

Housekeeping & Linen Services Available

Guest Laundromat on Site

Pet/Dog Friendly Apartments

Free Parking

Elevator Access

Special Corporate & Group Rate Housing

Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More

Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!



New Location - Call Today!



Additional Information:



www.siegelselect.com



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay for your stay or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free stays, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!



Pet Policy

Breed Restrictions Apply, No Large Animals.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



