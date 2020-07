Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal trash valet

Welcome to Preserve at Bartlett located just outside of Memphis in the desirable city of Bartlett. We offer luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with all the upscale features you’ve been searching for – custom cabinetry, granite countertops and open, light-filled floors plans with 9’ ceilings and crown molding. The Preserve at Bartlett features some of the area’s best amenities including sparking pool and sundeck, fitness and aerobic studio, dog park, gated entry and outdoor entertaining spaces.



Our ideal location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis just a short drive to the area’s largest retail corridor, access to excellent schools and major employers, and also the 4,500 acre Shelby Farms Park is just a short drive away. Start the journey to exceptional living at Preserve at Bartlett!