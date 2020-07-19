All apartments in Bartlett
Bartlett, TN
8488 Wolf Valley Lane
8488 Wolf Valley Lane

8488 Wolf Valley Lane
Location

8488 Wolf Valley Lane, Bartlett, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this Great home! - Don't miss out on this amazing home, the homeowners have completed many upgrades. The home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms on the first floor, and a bonus room upstairs, that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom, there is a closet near by and the room does have a bedroom door on it to close off for privacy. The living room and the dinning room have beautiful plantation shutters. The living room and the hearth room have tv mounts already installed on the wall, that hold up to a 72 inch, and outlets in place so no wires will have to be shown. Also, the home will be supplied with a modem, that is for tenants use only and is universal so tenant does not have to rent one from cable company of tenants choice. Here is a nice upgrade that the homeowners just had installed...each room accept for the dinning room have at least two outlets that have usb plugs on the outlet. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. The home has new vanities in the bathrooms and most rooms have new flooring. The master bedroom has a beautiful sliding barn door going into the bathroom and a large shower. Go out back and see the large back yard, that has a brand new wood privacy fence. The garage has a second refrigerator for tenants use only and it is to stay witht he property along with the other appliances supplied by the homeowner.
If you are looking for a well established neighborhood and many upgrades, this is the home for you!
Please be advised that fireplaces and chimneys are not guaranteed to be operational, and the burden will be upon the resident of the property to professionally verify in writing the safety of any fireplace, gas logs or chimney TO the management company before using. This is especially crucial with wood burning fireplaces. Ask the leasing office about vendors used by EPM whom we recommend for these services.
Call 901-260-0206 Ext. 1 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5913883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have any available units?
8488 Wolf Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, TN.
What amenities does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have?
Some of 8488 Wolf Valley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8488 Wolf Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8488 Wolf Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8488 Wolf Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8488 Wolf Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8488 Wolf Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
