3927 Oak Acres Cove Available 07/31/20 Available August 5, 2020 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett - Coming Soon 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett.



This home is for Lease Only and is not being offered for Sale. Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with you in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 bonus room. This home will not be available for viewing until August 5, 2020



2178 Square Feet Of Living Space

Separate Dining Area

3 Bedrooms on Main Level

1 Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms, and Bathroom On Upper Level

2 Car Garage

New Tile Flooring In Kitchen

New Carpet

Freshly Painted



This home is spacious and the entire upper level offers one large bonus room flanked by the 4 bedroom and second bonus room. The second bonus room could be used as a bedroom, office, storage etc.



Call us today for more information. 901-244-4453 ex 1



No Dogs Allowed



