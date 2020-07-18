All apartments in Bartlett
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3927 Oak Acres Cove

3927 Oak Acres Cove · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3927 Oak Acres Cove, Bartlett, TN 38135
Easthill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3927 Oak Acres Cove · Avail. Jul 31

$1,575

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2178 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3927 Oak Acres Cove Available 07/31/20 Available August 5, 2020 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett - Coming Soon 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett.

This home is for Lease Only and is not being offered for Sale. Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with you in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 bonus room. This home will not be available for viewing until August 5, 2020

2178 Square Feet Of Living Space
Separate Dining Area
3 Bedrooms on Main Level
1 Bedroom and 2 Bonus Rooms, and Bathroom On Upper Level
2 Car Garage
New Tile Flooring In Kitchen
New Carpet
Freshly Painted

This home is spacious and the entire upper level offers one large bonus room flanked by the 4 bedroom and second bonus room. The second bonus room could be used as a bedroom, office, storage etc.

Call us today for more information. 901-244-4453 ex 1

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2381507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have any available units?
3927 Oak Acres Cove has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3927 Oak Acres Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Oak Acres Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Oak Acres Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Oak Acres Cove is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Oak Acres Cove offers parking.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Oak Acres Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have a pool?
No, 3927 Oak Acres Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have accessible units?
No, 3927 Oak Acres Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Oak Acres Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3927 Oak Acres Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3927 Oak Acres Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
