3491 Christy Lane

Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home -

Now Leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bartlett. Offering 2799 square feet this home features the following:



Wood Laminate Flooring In Living Room

Separate Dining Area With Wood Laminate Flooring

Den With French Doors and Wood Laminate Flooring

Open Eat In Kitchen With Tile Flooring and Double Oven

Tiled Foyer/Entry

Master Bath With Dual Sinks

2 Car Garage

Fenced Privacy Yard



Pets welcome



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3



(RLNE2970531)