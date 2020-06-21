All apartments in Bartlett
3491 Christy Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3491 Christy Lane

3491 Christy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3491 Christy Lane, Bartlett, TN 38135
Bartlett Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home -
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or ema

Now Leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bartlett. Offering 2799 square feet this home features the following:

Wood Laminate Flooring In Living Room
Separate Dining Area With Wood Laminate Flooring
Den With French Doors and Wood Laminate Flooring
Open Eat In Kitchen With Tile Flooring and Double Oven
Tiled Foyer/Entry
Master Bath With Dual Sinks
2 Car Garage
Fenced Privacy Yard

Pets welcome

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3

(RLNE2970531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

