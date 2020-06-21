3491 Christy Lane

Amenities
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home -
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or ema
Now Leasing a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Bartlett. Offering 2799 square feet this home features the following:
Wood Laminate Flooring In Living Room
Separate Dining Area With Wood Laminate Flooring
Den With French Doors and Wood Laminate Flooring
Open Eat In Kitchen With Tile Flooring and Double Oven
Tiled Foyer/Entry
Master Bath With Dual Sinks
2 Car Garage
Fenced Privacy Yard
Pets welcome
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3
(RLNE2970531)