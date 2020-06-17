2990 Santa Valley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone. Please call 901-244-4453 ex3 to speak to an authorized agent about this home.



Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard and a 1 car garage.



Bartlett Location

Wood laminate flooring in living room

Tile in kitchen

Eat in kitchen

Door off of master bedroom to patio area



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3



PETS OK



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Security Deposit: $1,150 Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.