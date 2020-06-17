All apartments in Bartlett
Find more places like 2990 Santa Valley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartlett, TN
/
2990 Santa Valley Street
Last updated March 29 2020 at 5:17 PM

2990 Santa Valley Street

2990 Santa Valley Street · (901) 244-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bartlett
See all
Wolfchase
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN 38133
Wolfchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone. Please call 901-244-4453 ex3 to speak to an authorized agent about this home.

Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard and a 1 car garage.

Bartlett Location
Wood laminate flooring in living room
Tile in kitchen
Eat in kitchen
Door off of master bedroom to patio area

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3

PETS OK

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Security Deposit: $1,150 Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have any available units?
2990 Santa Valley Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2990 Santa Valley Street have?
Some of 2990 Santa Valley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Santa Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Santa Valley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Santa Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Santa Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Santa Valley Street does offer parking.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Santa Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have a pool?
No, 2990 Santa Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 2990 Santa Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2990 Santa Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Santa Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2990 Santa Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2990 Santa Valley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr
Bartlett, TN 38133

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms
Bartlett Apartments with BalconyBartlett Dog Friendly Apartments
Bartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity