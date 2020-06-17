2990 Santa Valley Street

Amenities
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone. Please call 901-244-4453 ex3 to speak to an authorized agent about this home.
Now leasing a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard and a 1 car garage.
Bartlett Location
Wood laminate flooring in living room
Tile in kitchen
Eat in kitchen
Door off of master bedroom to patio area
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 ex 3
PETS OK
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Security Deposit: $1,150 Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.