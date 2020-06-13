42 Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
137 N Poole St
137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Warioto Way 508
400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1763 sqft
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346 This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland City

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
214 Jasmine Row Lot 5
214 Jasmine Rd, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1596 sqft
Beautiful New Construction from Regal Homes featuring Luxury Vynl Tile, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, covered deck, vaulted ceiling, and Much More.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,207
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,570
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Whites Bend
33 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Hillwood
6 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,234
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Poplar Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,414
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1362 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
32 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,370
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitebridge
7 Units Available
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
1 of 3

Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
1 of 29

Last updated June 5 at 02:22pm
Charlotte Pike
6 Units Available
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5105 Michigan Ave
5105 Michigan Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
598 sqft
Fabulous townhouse literally right off all of the restaurants on 51st Ave in The Nations. Walk to everything. Location, Location, Location. Recently been painted neutral colors since last pics were taken.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5202 Tennessee Ave
5202 Tennessee Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2000 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the Nations! 3 Covered porches and a real 2 car garage! This a 3 bedroom/ 2-1/2 bath home with upscale finishes. Smarthome equipment, Fenced backyard with 2-car garage port.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ashland City, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ashland City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

