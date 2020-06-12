/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1151 sqft
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Whitebridge
12 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1187 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1150 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Poplar Creek Estates
9 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1412 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1156 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
34 Units Available
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1176 sqft
Prime location in West Nashville close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a saltwater pool, fitness center, dog park and game room. Units have granite counters, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belle Valley Apartments
10 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1130 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Whites Bend
29 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1106 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1404 sqft
Imagine living in one of Nashville's hottest, most sought after neighborhoods and being able to walk to great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops! Minutes from Frothy Monkey, 51 N Taproom, Nicky's Coal Fired Pizza, local boutiques and parks!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5105 Michigan Ave
5105 Michigan Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
598 sqft
Fabulous townhouse literally right off all of the restaurants on 51st Ave in The Nations. Walk to everything. Location, Location, Location. Recently been painted neutral colors since last pics were taken.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
422 Manor Row
422 Manor Row, Robertson County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Townhouse at Enclave Pleasant View Built 2019! *Premier Gated Community *Walking Distance to Shops, Restaurants, Pubs, & Salon! Nearby Entertainment, a Distillery & Golly G's Ice Cream! *2 Master Suites *Luxury Kitchen *Granite *SS Appliances *Gas
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
613 Eastboro Dr
613 Eastboro Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
988 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath RENOVATED duplex in Charlotte Park! Gorgeous finishes, hardwoods downstairs, stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen, large bedrooms, great back deck, plenty of parking. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Charlotte Park
1 Unit Available
6121 Henry Ford Dr
6121 Henry Ford Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Super Clean, classic ranch located in well-kept family-friendly neighborhood. New kitchen appliances, and washer, dryer too. Fresh paint, beautiful oak floors, new window blinds. Third bedroom paneled walk-thru. Half bath being added.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
700 James Ave
700 James Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1168 sqft
Less than a year old 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse in the hip new Rows at the Annex in The Nations. Come live in a town home community focused on young professionals.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
6224 Deal Ave
6224 Deal Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- 2 BD/ 2 BA Townhome for Rent! Spacious and open floor plan downstairs with fireplace. Inclosed back patio. Eat in kitchen. All new flooring throughout. One bedroom down and one upstairs with washer and dryer.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1131 Lilly Valley Way
1131 Lilly Valley Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1216 sqft
Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo.
