Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Platinum Valley Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
6315 S Connie Ave · (936) 463-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into any unit by July 31st on a 12-month lease and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-214 · Avail. Aug 14

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit D-210 · Avail. Aug 14

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit D-214 · Avail. Aug 14

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-211 · Avail. Sep 14

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit D-217 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit B-218 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Platinum Valley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!The ideal combination of location and amenities, Platinum Valley is the perfect choice for your new home. Situated just off I-29 and I-229, you'll have quick access to all of Sioux Falls. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature large closets, balconies/patios and an abundance of amenities for you to enjoy, including 24-hour fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and plenty of green space for you and your pet to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 60 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Platinum Valley Apartments have any available units?
Platinum Valley Apartments has 24 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Platinum Valley Apartments have?
Some of Platinum Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Platinum Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Platinum Valley Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move into any unit by July 31st on a 12-month lease and you may receive $200 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Platinum Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Platinum Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Platinum Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Platinum Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Platinum Valley Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments has accessible units.
Does Platinum Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Platinum Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.

