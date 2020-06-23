Platinum Valley Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!The ideal combination of location and amenities, Platinum Valley is the perfect choice for your new home. Situated just off I-29 and I-229, you'll have quick access to all of Sioux Falls. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature large closets, balconies/patios and an abundance of amenities for you to enjoy, including 24-hour fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and plenty of green space for you and your pet to enjoy.