Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Cottage West Twin Homes

4604 W Cottage Trl · (605) 250-7308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4604 W Cottage Trl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5009W · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5011W · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage West Twin Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 and 12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75 per pet
fee: $300 pet privilege fee per home
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Attached garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottage West Twin Homes have any available units?
Cottage West Twin Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottage West Twin Homes have?
Some of Cottage West Twin Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage West Twin Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage West Twin Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage West Twin Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage West Twin Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cottage West Twin Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cottage West Twin Homes offers parking.
Does Cottage West Twin Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cottage West Twin Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage West Twin Homes have a pool?
No, Cottage West Twin Homes does not have a pool.
Does Cottage West Twin Homes have accessible units?
No, Cottage West Twin Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage West Twin Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottage West Twin Homes has units with dishwashers.
