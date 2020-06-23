Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! Located in a southeastern residential sector of Sioux Falls, this apartment home community has it all: great neighborhood feel, close to bike trails, parks, hospitals, not to mention easy access to Downtown. Discover the many ways to make Oakmont Estates your home. Open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, attached garages (by a breezeway) No need to go outside to access your garage!