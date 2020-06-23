All apartments in Sioux Falls
Oakmont Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:56 PM

Oakmont Estates

Open Now until 5pm
1301 E Northstar Ln · (605) 250-3190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 E Northstar Ln, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1301-204 · Avail. Aug 8

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1309-102 · Avail. Aug 10

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 1301-202 · Avail. Aug 24

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakmont Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour! Located in a southeastern residential sector of Sioux Falls, this apartment home community has it all: great neighborhood feel, close to bike trails, parks, hospitals, not to mention easy access to Downtown. Discover the many ways to make Oakmont Estates your home. Open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, attached garages (by a breezeway) No need to go outside to access your garage!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant. Waived application fees upon approval on select units.
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage is included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakmont Estates have any available units?
Oakmont Estates has 5 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakmont Estates have?
Some of Oakmont Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakmont Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Oakmont Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakmont Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakmont Estates is pet friendly.
Does Oakmont Estates offer parking?
Yes, Oakmont Estates offers parking.
Does Oakmont Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakmont Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakmont Estates have a pool?
No, Oakmont Estates does not have a pool.
Does Oakmont Estates have accessible units?
No, Oakmont Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Oakmont Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakmont Estates has units with dishwashers.
