Sioux Falls, SD
525 North Cliff Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

525 North Cliff Avenue

525 North Cliff Avenue · (605) 644-7282
Location

525 North Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

Amenities of this Home Include:
*3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone
*Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood Flooring
*1,065 Sq feet of living space
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Located near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more
*Lower Area Includes 2 Bonus Rooms, 1 Bedroom and & Storage to Spare
*Double Stall Detached Garage
*Spacious backyard
*Privacy fence
*Central air conditioning for those hot summers
*Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Electric
*Tenant does Lawn and Snow
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To take a virtual tour of the house, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ufsSVJVHraN

Schedule your showing today with an agent on our website at www.charismaproperties.com or call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home today! IF YOU APPLY WITHIN 24 HOURS OF VIEWING, UPON APPROVAL, WE WILL WAIVE THE APPLICATION FEE!

Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 North Cliff Avenue have any available units?
525 North Cliff Avenue has a unit available for $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 North Cliff Avenue have?
Some of 525 North Cliff Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 North Cliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 North Cliff Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 North Cliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 North Cliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 525 North Cliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 525 North Cliff Avenue does offer parking.
Does 525 North Cliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 North Cliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 North Cliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 North Cliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 North Cliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 North Cliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 North Cliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 North Cliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
