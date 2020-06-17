525 North Cliff Avenue

Amenities
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!
Amenities of this Home Include:
*3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone
*Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood Flooring
*1,065 Sq feet of living space
*Close to downtown Sioux Falls
*Located near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more
*Lower Area Includes 2 Bonus Rooms, 1 Bedroom and & Storage to Spare
*Double Stall Detached Garage
*Spacious backyard
*Privacy fence
*Central air conditioning for those hot summers
*Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Electric
*Tenant does Lawn and Snow
*We are pet friendly with some restrictions
Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.
To take a virtual tour of the house, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ufsSVJVHraN
Schedule your showing today with an agent on our website at www.charismaproperties.com or call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home today! IF YOU APPLY WITHIN 24 HOURS OF VIEWING, UPON APPROVAL, WE WILL WAIVE THE APPLICATION FEE!
Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.