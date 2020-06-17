525 North Cliff Avenue

Amenities

$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!



Amenities of this Home Include:

*3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone

*Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood Flooring

*1,065 Sq feet of living space

*Close to downtown Sioux Falls

*Located near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more

*Lower Area Includes 2 Bonus Rooms, 1 Bedroom and & Storage to Spare

*Double Stall Detached Garage

*Spacious backyard

*Privacy fence

*Central air conditioning for those hot summers

*Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Electric

*Tenant does Lawn and Snow

*We are pet friendly with some restrictions



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



To take a virtual tour of the house, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ufsSVJVHraN



Schedule your showing today with an agent on our website at www.charismaproperties.com or call 605-271-HOME (4663) to see your new home today! IF YOU APPLY WITHIN 24 HOURS OF VIEWING, UPON APPROVAL, WE WILL WAIVE THE APPLICATION FEE!



Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $899, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.