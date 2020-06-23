All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Washington Heights Townhomes

Open Now until 5:30pm
4708 E. 6th St · (605) 250-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4700-308 · Avail. now

$805

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 4517-104 · Avail. Aug 31

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 4521-206 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,120

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Heights Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
business center
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
Washington Heights is a friendly community surrounded by lovely landscaping and just moments from everything you could ever need. Our pet-friendly property offers a range of 1-2 bedroom townhomes, some with a den. All homes offer modern features, a well-equipped kitchen, a private entrance, washer and dryer, plus some homes have feature fireplaces. We also offer 2-3 bedroom apartments featuring dark cabinetry, faux hardwood floors, and new plush carpets. Enjoy access to the Washington Heights Apartment’s range of facilities that include a spacious courtyard, community room and fitness center. Located near Washington High School, parks, restaurants and Dawley Farm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $25
Cats
fee: $15
Parking Details: Detached 1 car garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Heights Townhomes have any available units?
Washington Heights Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Washington Heights Townhomes have?
Some of Washington Heights Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Heights Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Heights Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Heights Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Heights Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Washington Heights Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Washington Heights Townhomes offers parking.
Does Washington Heights Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Heights Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Heights Townhomes have a pool?
No, Washington Heights Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Washington Heights Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Washington Heights Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Heights Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Heights Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
