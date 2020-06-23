Washington Heights Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym business center parking bbq/grill garage online portal

Washington Heights is a friendly community surrounded by lovely landscaping and just moments from everything you could ever need. Our pet-friendly property offers a range of 1-2 bedroom townhomes, some with a den. All homes offer modern features, a well-equipped kitchen, a private entrance, washer and dryer, plus some homes have feature fireplaces. We also offer 2-3 bedroom apartments featuring dark cabinetry, faux hardwood floors, and new plush carpets. Enjoy access to the Washington Heights Apartment’s range of facilities that include a spacious courtyard, community room and fitness center. Located near Washington High School, parks, restaurants and Dawley Farm.