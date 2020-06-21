All apartments in Sioux Falls
3600 S Gateway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3600 S Gateway

3600 South Gateway Boulevard · (605) 250-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 South Gateway Boulevard, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3600 S Gateway 3600 Unit 203 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo on the West side of Sioux Falls! - **View 3D Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hb4wdzwqvxE

Check out this fantastic 2 bedroom condo! This large two bedroom one bathroom condo is located just blocks from 41st St and I-29. This condo features modern touches through out, including updated ceiling fans and bathroom fixtures.

A single stall garage is included in the rent.
New Dishwasher coming soon.

How would you like to have lawn care, snow removal, trash, gas, and water/sewer all included in your rent?
The only bill you pay is electric! An outside pool on the property and laundry onsite makes this the perfect place for you!

Come check this out today before its gone!

No pets please.

Professionally leased by Real Property Management Express. Schedule a showing or apply online at http://www.expressrpm.com/rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 S Gateway have any available units?
3600 S Gateway has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 S Gateway have?
Some of 3600 S Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 S Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
3600 S Gateway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 S Gateway pet-friendly?
No, 3600 S Gateway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 3600 S Gateway offer parking?
Yes, 3600 S Gateway does offer parking.
Does 3600 S Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 S Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 S Gateway have a pool?
Yes, 3600 S Gateway has a pool.
Does 3600 S Gateway have accessible units?
No, 3600 S Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 S Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 S Gateway has units with dishwashers.
