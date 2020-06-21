3600 S Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic 2 bedroom condo on the West side of Sioux Falls! - **View 3D Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hb4wdzwqvxE



Check out this fantastic 2 bedroom condo! This large two bedroom one bathroom condo is located just blocks from 41st St and I-29. This condo features modern touches through out, including updated ceiling fans and bathroom fixtures.



A single stall garage is included in the rent.

New Dishwasher coming soon.



How would you like to have lawn care, snow removal, trash, gas, and water/sewer all included in your rent?

The only bill you pay is electric! An outside pool on the property and laundry onsite makes this the perfect place for you!



Come check this out today before its gone!



No pets please.



Professionally leased by Real Property Management Express. Schedule a showing or apply online at http://www.expressrpm.com/rentals



