Sierra Vista Apartments
Sierra Vista Apartments

4700 South Baha Avenue · (605) 309-7059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move into any unit by July 31st and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Location

4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40 · Avail. Aug 31

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Welcome to Sierra Vista Apartments in Sioux Falls, SD. This pet friendly community combines the privacy and quiet of residential living while just minutes away from shopping, entertainment and nightlife. We strive to provide you with the highest level of comfort. Our well-appointed apartments are available in a variety of floor plans, and come with a vast array of community amenities, from the fitness center to an onsite bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee per lease
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 pet privilege fee (per apartment)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions, please ask for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 Parking Spot in the Underground Heated Parking included in the rent. Additional stalls available for $35 monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Vista Apartments have any available units?
Sierra Vista Apartments has 4 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Vista Apartments have?
Some of Sierra Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Vista Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move into any unit by July 31st and you may receive $500 off your first month's rent! Contact us for details.
Is Sierra Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have a pool?
No, Sierra Vista Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sierra Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
