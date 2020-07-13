Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking cats allowed accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Welcome to Sierra Vista Apartments in Sioux Falls, SD. This pet friendly community combines the privacy and quiet of residential living while just minutes away from shopping, entertainment and nightlife. We strive to provide you with the highest level of comfort. Our well-appointed apartments are available in a variety of floor plans, and come with a vast array of community amenities, from the fitness center to an onsite bark park.