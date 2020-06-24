Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access bbq/grill guest parking online portal package receiving

Relish in the views of Terrace Hills Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota! Terrace Hills Apartments offers spacious floor plans for rent with airy kitchens and full-size washer and dryer in each home. With fireplaces in select homes, and balconies or patios in all homes you will instantly become enamored with this first-class apartment community. Terrace Hills is pet friendly and welcomes both cats and dogs. Take your dog for a walk or run at one of the nearby parks, dine at Granite City Food and Brewery, shop until you drop at the Empire Mall, or feed your hungry mind at the bookstore or library. Terrace Hills is close to it all! Call today to schedule your personal tour of this fantastic community.