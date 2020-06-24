Terrace Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month of rent
Move-in Fees: No additional fees
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: included in lease (one space); Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease. Other. Lot Parking. Surface lot. Lot Parking.
Storage Details: Detached garage available for storage