Terrace Hills Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Terrace Hills Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2601 S Kiwanis Ave · (605) 250-2055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Hills Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Relish in the views of Terrace Hills Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota! Terrace Hills Apartments offers spacious floor plans for rent with airy kitchens and full-size washer and dryer in each home. With fireplaces in select homes, and balconies or patios in all homes you will instantly become enamored with this first-class apartment community. Terrace Hills is pet friendly and welcomes both cats and dogs. Take your dog for a walk or run at one of the nearby parks, dine at Granite City Food and Brewery, shop until you drop at the Empire Mall, or feed your hungry mind at the bookstore or library. Terrace Hills is close to it all! Call today to schedule your personal tour of this fantastic community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month of rent
Move-in Fees: No additional fees
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage: included in lease (one space); Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease. Other. Lot Parking. Surface lot. Lot Parking.
Storage Details: Detached garage available for storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Hills Apartments have any available units?
Terrace Hills Apartments has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Hills Apartments have?
Some of Terrace Hills Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Terrace Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terrace Hills Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Hills Apartments have a pool?
No, Terrace Hills Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Terrace Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terrace Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
