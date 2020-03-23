17 Smith Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace furnished

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom property offers a flex room that can be a small 3rd bedroom, office, dressing room, sitting area or many other options. This historical home features a living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, with a built in hutch. The dining room offers large windows for lots of natural light. Living room has a gas fireplace for enjoying on those chilly evenings. Laundry room comes furnished with full size Washer and Dryer. Home has original hardwood floors that have been redone, along with bead board ceilings through out the home. Walking distance to downtown York, SC. You won't want to miss this!!



Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office at Kings Mountain St: Take Main St SE (Hwy 55) to US 321 South. Go 8 miles to W Liberty and turn left to Smith St and turn left. House is on the left.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.