Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

17 Smith Street

17 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Smith Street, York, SC 29745

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom property offers a flex room that can be a small 3rd bedroom, office, dressing room, sitting area or many other options. This historical home features a living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, with a built in hutch. The dining room offers large windows for lots of natural light. Living room has a gas fireplace for enjoying on those chilly evenings. Laundry room comes furnished with full size Washer and Dryer. Home has original hardwood floors that have been redone, along with bead board ceilings through out the home. Walking distance to downtown York, SC. You won't want to miss this!!

Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office at Kings Mountain St: Take Main St SE (Hwy 55) to US 321 South. Go 8 miles to W Liberty and turn left to Smith St and turn left. House is on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Smith Street have any available units?
17 Smith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, SC.
What amenities does 17 Smith Street have?
Some of 17 Smith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 17 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 17 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 17 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
