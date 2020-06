Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Eastside area. Beautiful historic home on Pelham Road, features newly refinished hardwood floors. Lovely large Formal living room and formal Dining Room open to paneled Den. Eat in Kitchen features new countertops for plenty of work space. Large Screened porch with patio furniture overlooking beautiful back yard. Fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms, alarm system. The small house on the property is not included in the rental. Home is on well water.