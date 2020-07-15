32 Oakwood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in small community near Wade Hampton High School. This property comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwoods in main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms and living space feature ceiling fans. You can use the wonderfully sized back deck to soak up some sun or just get some fresh air! Lawn maintenance is taken care of by the HOA. The location is great being so close to shopping, restaurants, and Downtown Greenville! 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee. No smoking or vaping. Property is currently occupied. 24 hour notice needed for showings.