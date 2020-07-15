All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 32 Oakwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
32 Oakwood Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

32 Oakwood Dr

32 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Oakwood Drive, Wade Hampton, SC 29609

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in small community near Wade Hampton High School. This property comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, disposal, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwoods in main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms and living space feature ceiling fans. You can use the wonderfully sized back deck to soak up some sun or just get some fresh air! Lawn maintenance is taken care of by the HOA. The location is great being so close to shopping, restaurants, and Downtown Greenville! 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee. No smoking or vaping. Property is currently occupied. 24 hour notice needed for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
32 Oakwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wade Hampton, SC.
What amenities does 32 Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 32 Oakwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
32 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 32 Oakwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
No, 32 Oakwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 32 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 32 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Oakwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Oakwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Oakwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Pools
Wade Hampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCParker, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College