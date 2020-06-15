Amenities

109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020



This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, beautiful downtown Travelers Rest, downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a large living space.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: NO CATS. Small Dogs Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: ACE Environmental Inc

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Heritage Elementary

Middle School: Northwest Middle School

High School: Travelers Rest High School



No Cats Allowed



