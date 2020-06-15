All apartments in Travelers Rest
Find more places like 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travelers Rest, SC
/
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

109 Tubbs Mountain Rd

109 Tubbs Mountain Road · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Travelers Rest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020

This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, beautiful downtown Travelers Rest, downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a large living space.

Call us or email us to schedule a showing at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO CATS. Small Dogs Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: ACE Environmental Inc
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Heritage Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle School
High School: Travelers Rest High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have any available units?
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have?
Some of 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd offer parking?
No, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd does not offer parking.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 109 Tubbs Mountain Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Travelers Rest 2 BedroomsTravelers Rest Apartments with Balcony
Travelers Rest Apartments with GarageTravelers Rest Apartments with Parking
Travelers Rest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity