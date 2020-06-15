Amenities
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020
This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, beautiful downtown Travelers Rest, downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a large living space.
Call us or email us to schedule a showing at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO CATS. Small Dogs Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: ACE Environmental Inc
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Heritage Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle School
High School: Travelers Rest High School
