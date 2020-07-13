/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
East Tega Cay
317 Annatto Way
317 Annatto Way, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2270 sqft
Stunning split-bedroom ranch home in Tega Cay's Lake Ridge--amenities galore include community pool, tennis, fitness center and more! This lovely home is packed with upgrades and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tega Cay
27041 Tidal Way
27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Tega Cay
1171 Windsong Bay Lane
1171 Windsong Bay Lane, Tega Cay, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2924 sqft
Rocking chair front porch in desirable Lake Shore. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main living area. Vaulted ceiling great room with decorative fireplace. Kitchen w breakfast area includes stainless steel appliances. Master suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2603 sqft
Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC. This Family Home was built and Owner Occupied, Work Related Move to Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
3010 Colonel Springs Way
3010 Colonel Springs Way, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2172 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Baxter
1120 Drayton Court
1120 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous, end unit town home. One of the most desirable townhomes in sought-after Baxter Village. Beautiful private wooded views from the back deck and peaceful privacy, facing ponds in the front.
Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Waterstone
223 Dawn Mist Lane
223 Dawn Mist Lane, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1383 sqft
Beautiful townhome with fenced yard in a fantastic Fort Mill location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, almost 1400 sq. ft. This home features a hardwood style laminate flooring throughout the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
35 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
25 Units Available
Yorkshire
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,181
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Steele Creek
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1353 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Located off Gold Hill Road and I-77. Short drive to Charlotte, Ballantyne, Pineville, Rock City, Tega City and Indian land.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Brown Road
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Brown Road
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
