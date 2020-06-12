/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:13 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$979
1000 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 27 at 07:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
419 Wood Road
419 Wood Road, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is a great property located in Taylor's close to Wade Hampton Blvd, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen has been updated. Large open space. Loft area with spiral staircase includes queen bed and nightstand. Updated bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
203 Elise Drive
203 Elise Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Lismore Village - Great townhouse on the Eastside. Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet. Dining area. Washer and Dryer included-located downstairs. Fenced patio. Alarm system. Attic storage. Walking distance to Riverside High School.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
Results within 5 miles of Taylors
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Hollingsworth Park
13 Units Available
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1110 sqft
Our community, set in a unique and convenient neighborhood, offers a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
27 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Similar Pages
Taylors 1 BedroomsTaylors 2 BedroomsTaylors 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaylors 3 BedroomsTaylors Accessible Apartments
Taylors Apartments with BalconyTaylors Apartments with GarageTaylors Apartments with GymTaylors Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTaylors Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC