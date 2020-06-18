All apartments in St. Andrews
1759 Haviland Circle
1759 Haviland Circle

1759 Haviland Circle · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1759 Haviland Circle, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,085

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
Now Available for viewing is this must see 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Home features carpet, beautiful kitchen with white appliances, and flooring. This home also has a carport area with additional storage, large back yard and more!
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Haviland Circle have any available units?
1759 Haviland Circle has a unit available for $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1759 Haviland Circle have?
Some of 1759 Haviland Circle's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Haviland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Haviland Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Haviland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 Haviland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Haviland Circle does offer parking.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Haviland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle have a pool?
No, 1759 Haviland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle have accessible units?
No, 1759 Haviland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 Haviland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 Haviland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 Haviland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
