35 Burgess Avenue
35 Burgess Avenue

35 Burgess Ave · (864) 906-7707
Location

35 Burgess Ave, Sans Souci, SC 29609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This home is full of amenities, including a back deck, front porch and plenty of parking! Come make this home yours today!

Adorable 3 Bed/2 Bath
All new neutral paint
Hardwood flooring throughout
Large master bedroom with master bath
Stainless steel appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)
Separate laundry room
Washer/Dryer included
Central heat/air (Gas heating)
Ceiling fans
Front and back porch
Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)

You will fall in love with this amazingly convenient location!!!! Near Cherrydale, minutes from Downtown Greenville, Swamp Rabbit Trail, shopping, dining, Travelers Rest, Furman, etc.......

Feel free to take a drive by the home and check it out as it is MOVE IN READY. Please visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an on line application or get additional information. Contact our office at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing.

Deposit of $1,395 and first month's rent required for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

