35 Burgess Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. This home is full of amenities, including a back deck, front porch and plenty of parking! Come make this home yours today!



Adorable 3 Bed/2 Bath

All new neutral paint

Hardwood flooring throughout

Large master bedroom with master bath

Stainless steel appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher)

Separate laundry room

Washer/Dryer included

Central heat/air (Gas heating)

Ceiling fans

Front and back porch

Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)



You will fall in love with this amazingly convenient location!!!! Near Cherrydale, minutes from Downtown Greenville, Swamp Rabbit Trail, shopping, dining, Travelers Rest, Furman, etc.......



Feel free to take a drive by the home and check it out as it is MOVE IN READY. Please visit www.propgreenville.com to fill out an on line application or get additional information. Contact our office at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing.



Deposit of $1,395 and first month's rent required for move in!