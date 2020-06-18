Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located at 113 Perry Drive. This home features beautiful hardwood floors! The kitchen will come with tons of counter space as well as a stove and a refrigerator. Enjoy the large living room with a decorative fireplace. Each bedroom is large in size as well! The great features don't end there. Outside you will enjoy the hammock, dog pen, and storage shed. Pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, breed restrictions apply. Zoned for Cherrydale Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Greenville High. Give us a call at 864-432-1793 to schedule and appointment or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.