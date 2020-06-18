All apartments in Sans Souci
Sans Souci, SC
113 Perry Drive
113 Perry Drive

113 Perry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

113 Perry Rd, Sans Souci, SC 29609

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located at 113 Perry Drive. This home features beautiful hardwood floors! The kitchen will come with tons of counter space as well as a stove and a refrigerator. Enjoy the large living room with a decorative fireplace. Each bedroom is large in size as well! The great features don't end there. Outside you will enjoy the hammock, dog pen, and storage shed. Pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, breed restrictions apply. Zoned for Cherrydale Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Greenville High. Give us a call at 864-432-1793 to schedule and appointment or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Perry Drive have any available units?
113 Perry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sans Souci, SC.
What amenities does 113 Perry Drive have?
Some of 113 Perry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Perry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Perry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Perry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Perry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 113 Perry Drive offer parking?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 113 Perry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Perry Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Perry Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Perry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Perry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Perry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
