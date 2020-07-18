All apartments in Richland County
245 Carolina Ridge Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 5:41 PM

245 Carolina Ridge Drive

245 Carolina Ridge Drive · (803) 592-5477
Location

245 Carolina Ridge Drive, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,660

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has baeen obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have any available units?
245 Carolina Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 245 Carolina Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
245 Carolina Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Carolina Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Carolina Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Carolina Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
