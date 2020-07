Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Ranch-style home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Must see large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room opens up to deck and large fully-fenced back yard. The living room boasts high vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sink. Located in NE Columbia close to I-77.