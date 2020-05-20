101 Lipscombe Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

AVAILABLE 09/04/2020



This townhome is the perfect stepping stone for a young couple, a small family, roomie professionals, or retirees!! Nestled at a corner lot with a fenced-in backyard, this property boasts excellent yard space and privacy. With energy-efficient bulbs, stainless steel appliances, in-unit dryer/laundry, and brand-new central air, 101 Lipscombe provides all the comfort and convenience of modern-day living. Monthly installments include curbside pickup, county recylcing, and HOA. Utilities are not included.