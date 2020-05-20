101 Lipscombe Ln

Amenities
AVAILABLE 09/04/2020
This townhome is the perfect stepping stone for a young couple, a small family, roomie professionals, or retirees!! Nestled at a corner lot with a fenced-in backyard, this property boasts excellent yard space and privacy. With energy-efficient bulbs, stainless steel appliances, in-unit dryer/laundry, and brand-new central air, 101 Lipscombe provides all the comfort and convenience of modern-day living. Monthly installments include curbside pickup, county recylcing, and HOA. Utilities are not included.