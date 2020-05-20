All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

101 Lipscombe Ln

101 Lipscombe Lane · (619) 356-0149
Location

101 Lipscombe Lane, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 4

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
AVAILABLE 09/04/2020

This townhome is the perfect stepping stone for a young couple, a small family, roomie professionals, or retirees!! Nestled at a corner lot with a fenced-in backyard, this property boasts excellent yard space and privacy. With energy-efficient bulbs, stainless steel appliances, in-unit dryer/laundry, and brand-new central air, 101 Lipscombe provides all the comfort and convenience of modern-day living. Monthly installments include curbside pickup, county recylcing, and HOA. Utilities are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have any available units?
101 Lipscombe Ln has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Lipscombe Ln have?
Some of 101 Lipscombe Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Lipscombe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lipscombe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lipscombe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Lipscombe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 101 Lipscombe Ln offers parking.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Lipscombe Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have a pool?
No, 101 Lipscombe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have accessible units?
No, 101 Lipscombe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Lipscombe Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Lipscombe Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Lipscombe Ln has units with air conditioning.
