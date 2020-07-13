Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Royal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 Brasstown Way
17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2088 sqft
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Point
127 Spanish Point Drive
127 Spanish Point Drive, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2569 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish Point ranch rental, situated on half + acre of landscaped yard. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by brick and opens to formal dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pigeon Point
919 Lafayette Street A Street
919 Lafayette Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable, completely renovated, one bedroom, one bath garage apartment. Conveniently located in Pigeon Point. 500 sq ft garage apt. with separate bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Hardwood floors and new appliances. $800.00 per month and $1200.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cottage Farm
2510 Glendale Lane
2510 Glendale Lane, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Available August 3,2020. 1 Story 3 bed / 3 full bath open floor plan. Bonus room above garage with full bath can be a 4th bedroom . Nice built-ins in great room. Kitchen has natural gas stove top within center island.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Assembly Row
14 Assembly Row, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,038
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
91 Units Available
Enclave at Bluffton Park
12 Wilkinson Way, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1373 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bluffton Park, where coastal living converges with the comforts of home to provide a luxurious Lowcountry experience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
73 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
134 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Receive one month free for a limited time! Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 24 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 24 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
289 Ceasar Place
289 Ceasar Place, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2142 sqft
289 Ceasar Place - 289 Ceasar Available 08/14/20 289 CEASAR PLACE - NORTH-END TOWNHOME WITH LAGOON VIEWS - Allenwood townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, three stories, lots of balconies and upgrades with lagoon views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/15/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 15th ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Fenced back yard. New flooring. Fresh paint. Three bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Royal, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Royal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

