2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
990 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1124 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20
5 Gumtree Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1133 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/24/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/24 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Sparpole Lane
3 Sparpole Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Beautifully furnished and upgraded 2 bedroom home in Sawmill Forest- Available NOW! - This beautiful and upgraded home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a family-friendly neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Black Watch Drive
117 Black Watch Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1381 sqft
117 Black Watch Drive (The Gatherings) - RENOVATED AND READY TO RENT! - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. New interior paint. New carpet. Renovated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new counter tops. New downstairs bathroom vanity.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4924 Bluffton Parkway 20-205 Bridgepointe
4924 Bluffton Parkway, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1100 sqft
2BR / 2BA @ Bridgepointe - JUST REDUCED!!!! - Two bedrooms - Two bathrooms - Screened porch - Elevator served - Community Pool - No pets (RLNE2169818)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Marshland Rd - E25
380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in.
