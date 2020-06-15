All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

18 West 6th Street

18 West 6th Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 West 6th Street, Parker, SC 29611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating. This home has a covered front porch, enclosed back porch, large backyard and is situated on a quiet side street off Woodside Avenue in Greenville near the Pendleton Street Arts District. Central heating and air conditioning, range, washer/dryer hookups. For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please call Gregg at (864) 325-0776.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18-w-6th-st-greenville-sc-29611-usa/393aa1af-ee0f-45e7-a8b2-f877fb805365

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 West 6th Street have any available units?
18 West 6th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 West 6th Street have?
Some of 18 West 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 West 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 West 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 18 West 6th Street offer parking?
No, 18 West 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 18 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 18 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 West 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 West 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
