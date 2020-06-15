18 West 6th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute home minutes from downtown! Just finished remodeling and updating. This home has a covered front porch, enclosed back porch, large backyard and is situated on a quiet side street off Woodside Avenue in Greenville near the Pendleton Street Arts District. Central heating and air conditioning, range, washer/dryer hookups. For additional information and to schedule a viewing, please call Gregg at (864) 325-0776.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/18-w-6th-st-greenville-sc-29611-usa/393aa1af-ee0f-45e7-a8b2-f877fb805365



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841107)