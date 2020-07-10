/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
32 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with washer-dryer
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
1100 Commons Blvd., Unit 406
1100 Commons Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
1100 Commons Blvd.
Cherry Grove Beach
305 22nd Ave N
305 22nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
We are offering a recently updated, fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom vacation house close at Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Available for a 1-2-3 month furnished rental. Available on August 1, 2020.
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
201 Landing Rd.
201 Landing Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautiful and Bright Furnished two bedroom & two bath condo located in a Gated Waterway Community. Master bath has a stand up shower and second bath has shower/tub combo. Go to the porch from the master bedroom or living room.
Results within 1 mile of North Myrtle Beach
4102 Pinehurst Circle
4102 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
Open kitchen, dining area and livingroom. Laundry room, two full baths and screened in porch.
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 101A Available 07/15/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
112 Southwick Ct
112 Southwick Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Built in 2019, this single family home with an attached 1-car garage is situated on a half-acre lot within the newly developed Strawberry subdivision in Longs. Featuring an open living and kitchen area with carpet and vinyl flooring throughout.
4453 LRI Ln.
4453 Little River Inn Lane, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This 2 bedroom / 2 bath open kitchen, dining area and living room. The condo has split bedrooms and baths. Washer dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher are included. You have two screened in balconies to enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C
417 Black Smith Lane, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage.
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C
403 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.
307 77th Ave. N
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision. Lots of natural sunlight from the sliding glass door leading out to your private courtyard, each access to the beach.
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful
811 66th Avenue North - C3
811 66th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings.
Myrtlewood
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.
Myrtlewood
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103
4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *Brand New Flooring *New Trim Paint *All LED lighting *Washer and Dryer included *Spacious Living Room *1st Floor *Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic
