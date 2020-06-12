/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
1 Unit Available
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401
1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens.
Ingram Beach
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
2406 S Ocean Blvd # 403
2406 South Ocean Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
What a view! Enjoy the ocean from your large private balcony. This fully furnished, two bedroom, two bath condo is located on the top floor at Sea Island Villas. Beautifully decorated with everything you need for seaside living.
Ocean Drive Beach
1 Unit Available
401 2nd Ave. N
401 2nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This adorable, beautifully kept, 2 bedroom 2 full bath town home is just blocks to the beach! Its also right across from the pool which is now open. Centrally located to schools, hospitals, shopping, dinning and all the Grand Strand has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of North Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
67 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1168 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
19 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1174 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
25 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
1 Unit Available
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
893 Barn Owl Ct.
893 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
THE FARM AT CAROLINA FOREST - THE ORCHARDS TOWNHOMES No Cats Allowed (RLNE4824468)
1 Unit Available
1329 Harvester Circle
1329 Harvest Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 half bath townhouse is nestled into the quiet Orchards section of The Farm. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
811 66th Avenue North - C3
811 66th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings.
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
9 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
11 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
1 Unit Available
589 BLUE RIVER COURT, UNIT 4-G
589 Blue River Ct, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5806385)
1 Unit Available
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C
480 River Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C - 480 River Oaks Drive, #63 C Available 07/01/20 River Oaks 1st floor condo - First floor 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo with a screened-in porch overlooking River Oaks golf course.
1 Unit Available
136 Sardis Drive
136 Sardis Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1350 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615316)
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE RIVER DRIVE, UNIT 25-G
505 White River Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE2576796)
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and
1 Unit Available
200 Castle Dr.
200 Castle Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba condo in Berkshire Forest community of Carolina Forest. Unfurnished 2nd floor unit with lovely balcony. Abundance of kitchen cupboards, stainless steel, high end appliances, granite counter tops, vinyl plank flooring and more.
