Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool internet access

19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area. Gated community within walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5844458)