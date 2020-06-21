All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

19 Shadow Moss

19 Shadow Moss Place · (843) 232-0000
Location

19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Shadow Moss · Avail. Jul 6

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
internet access
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area. Gated community within walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5844458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Shadow Moss have any available units?
19 Shadow Moss has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Shadow Moss have?
Some of 19 Shadow Moss's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Shadow Moss currently offering any rent specials?
19 Shadow Moss isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Shadow Moss pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Shadow Moss is pet friendly.
Does 19 Shadow Moss offer parking?
No, 19 Shadow Moss does not offer parking.
Does 19 Shadow Moss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Shadow Moss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Shadow Moss have a pool?
Yes, 19 Shadow Moss has a pool.
Does 19 Shadow Moss have accessible units?
No, 19 Shadow Moss does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Shadow Moss have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Shadow Moss does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Shadow Moss have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Shadow Moss has units with air conditioning.
