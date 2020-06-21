Amenities
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area. Gated community within walking distance to shops, restaurants and entertainment. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric.
Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.
Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5844458)