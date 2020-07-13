Apartment List
/
SC
/
north augusta
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

89 Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Augusta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1151 sqft
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
257 Orchard Way
257 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
CORPORATE TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE. RENT PRICE INCLUDES FULL KITCHEN & FULLY FURNISHED(SEE INVENTORY LIST) WITH TOP OF THE LINE FURNITURE INCLUDING LINENS. AWESOME LIKE NEW TOWN HOME WITH BRICK FRONT IN BEAUTIFUL WHATLEY PLACE W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3610 sqft
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
National Hills
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Uptown
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,021
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive Available 08/15/20 Ranch Home with Split Floor Plan - Currently being painted and having new carpet installed, this ranch home offers in addition to tons of natural lighting, a two car garage and a large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Laney Walker
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
312 Gilmore Avenue
312 Gilmore Avenue, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1260 sqft
North Augusta Ranch with Tons of Natural Lighting! - Located only 2 miles from I-520, this lovely ranch home offers a large driveway with covered parking, a large screened in porch on the side, and an extra shed in the backyard.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
33 Units Available
Bethlehem
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
93 Units Available
West Augusta
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Summerville
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$844
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
West Augusta
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
60 Units Available
National Hills
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
National Hills
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
National Hills
2709 Brickrun Pl
2709 Brick Run Place, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1295 sqft
Conveniently Located near Augusta National! - Great 1 story home freshly painted located near I 20, Riverwatch Parkway and Augusta National! 3 Bedroom 2 full bath. Large backyard with nice deck! 1 car garage. Pet Friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Summerville
2549 Walton Way A-4
2549 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
921 sqft
Right Across Street from Augusta University Summerville Campus! - Beautiful Historic building directly across the street from Augusta University - Summerville Campus! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath makes this perfect for students and as convenient as you

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lake Aumond
750 Malvern Ln
750 Malvern Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1889 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Murray Hill subdivision. This home has hardwood floors throughout, a brick covered back patio, and single car carport attached.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Augusta, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Augusta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Augusta 2 BedroomsNorth Augusta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Augusta 3 BedroomsNorth Augusta Accessible Apartments
North Augusta Apartments with BalconyNorth Augusta Apartments with GarageNorth Augusta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Augusta Apartments with Parking
North Augusta Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Augusta Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Augusta Furnished ApartmentsNorth Augusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Lexington, SCEvans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GARed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University