How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport, SC
/
642 Willow Street
Last updated September 7 2019

642 Willow Street

642 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

642 Willow Street, Newport, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
3 bedroom home in Newport Area! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Newport area of Rock Hill. This home sits on a very large lot with a wired workshop with cabinets. There is a rocking chair front porch, back patio and a portion of yard is fenced in. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, and garbage disposal. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl.

Pet Policy: One dog only. $250 pet fee with $10 pet rent a month.

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese. Right onto Pennington Rd., Left onto Whipporwill Ln., Left onto Willow St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4999470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

