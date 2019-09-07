642 Willow Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom home in Newport Area! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Newport area of Rock Hill. This home sits on a very large lot with a wired workshop with cabinets. There is a rocking chair front porch, back patio and a portion of yard is fenced in. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, and garbage disposal. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl.



Pet Policy: One dog only. $250 pet fee with $10 pet rent a month.



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Left onto Celanese. Right onto Pennington Rd., Left onto Whipporwill Ln., Left onto Willow St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4999470)