2014 Montgomery St

on-site laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2014 Montgomery



Completely Remodeled !! 2 Bdrm/ 1 Bath single family home that has been completely gone thru. Home has new roof, all new windows, new Central heat and air conditioning, cabinets, countertops, separate laundry room, bathroom remodeled, new Bamboo flooring thru out along with new paint, completely rewired , all new plumbing, New stove and fridge included @ $900 per mo. Monthly income must be $2700.00 per mo minimum and no prior evictions. Please answer Pre screening questions to view this property

