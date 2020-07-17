All apartments in Newberry
Last updated July 17 2020

2014 Montgomery St

2014 Montgomery Street · (803) 360-6749
Location

2014 Montgomery Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2014 Montgomery - Property Id: 227982

Completely Remodeled !! 2 Bdrm/ 1 Bath single family home that has been completely gone thru. Home has new roof, all new windows, new Central heat and air conditioning, cabinets, countertops, separate laundry room, bathroom remodeled, new Bamboo flooring thru out along with new paint, completely rewired , all new plumbing, New stove and fridge included @ $900 per mo. Monthly income must be $2700.00 per mo minimum and no prior evictions. Please answer Pre screening questions to view this property
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Montgomery St have any available units?
2014 Montgomery St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2014 Montgomery St have?
Some of 2014 Montgomery St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Montgomery St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Montgomery St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Montgomery St is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Montgomery St offer parking?
No, 2014 Montgomery St does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Montgomery St have a pool?
No, 2014 Montgomery St does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 2014 Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Montgomery St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Montgomery St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2014 Montgomery St has units with air conditioning.
