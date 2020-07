Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table

Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC. With unparalleled convenience to the Beach, Highway 17 and local dining, entertainment and shopping at The Market Common, an address at Latitude @ the Commons places you in the center of it all. Experience the ideal Myrtle Beach lifestyle in one of our 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment homes that feature stunning gourmet kitchens with designer maple cabinetry, a private patio or balcony, luxurious garden soaking tubs and washer & dryer connections, as well exclusive access to our superior amenities package that includes outdoor social spaces, an inviting swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Call us today to secure your new home at Latitude @ the Commons!