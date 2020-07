Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible business center cc payments clubhouse guest parking online portal package receiving

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



NEWLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course Views...Serene Resort-Style Living! Flintlake at Arrowhead Apartments offers scenic golf course living in the heart of Arrowhead County Club. Enjoy all the modern comforts of wide plank flooring, upgraded appliances in stainless steel or all-black, modern fixtures and beautifully rich cabinetry.



Flintlake at Arrowhead Apartments has it all with private patios, townhomes and lots of windows to allow for plenty of natural light. From our spacious 1 and 2 bedrooms to our 1508 square foot 3 bedroom townhome there is a floor plan to meet your needs. We can't wait for you to call Flintlake Apartments home!