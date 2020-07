Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving

Alta Surf Apartments, centrally located off of Highway 31 and International Drive, is just minutes from the beach, Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, Tanger Outlets and Grand Strand Regional Hospital. One of Myrtle Beach's finest apartment communities, Alta Surf is located in a great school district with local shopping close by. The property boasts large floor plans and lush landscaping in a resort-style setting. Contact us now for information regarding your next home.