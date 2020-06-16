All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 957 Pendant Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
957 Pendant Circle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

957 Pendant Circle

957 Pendant Circle · (843) 839-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home. Upgraded tile flooring throughout the 1st floor where you have an open living space with combination dining room, kitchen and half bath. Located upstairs are 2 full bathrooms along with both bedrooms which feature carpet. Step out back and enjoy the surroundings from your screened in patio with enclosed storage. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage pickup, grounds care and a full size washer/dryer for your convenience. Community amenities consist of a spacious sized pool with lounging areas. Small pets may be considered and there is No Smoking allowed inside or outside of the property, including the porch and patio. Call Chicora to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Pendant Circle have any available units?
957 Pendant Circle has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 957 Pendant Circle have?
Some of 957 Pendant Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Pendant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
957 Pendant Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Pendant Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Pendant Circle is pet friendly.
Does 957 Pendant Circle offer parking?
No, 957 Pendant Circle does not offer parking.
Does 957 Pendant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Pendant Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Pendant Circle have a pool?
Yes, 957 Pendant Circle has a pool.
Does 957 Pendant Circle have accessible units?
No, 957 Pendant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Pendant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Pendant Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 957 Pendant Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 957 Pendant Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 957 Pendant Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
Myrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SC
Murrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity