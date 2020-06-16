957 Pendant Circle

Amenities

Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home. Upgraded tile flooring throughout the 1st floor where you have an open living space with combination dining room, kitchen and half bath. Located upstairs are 2 full bathrooms along with both bedrooms which feature carpet. Step out back and enjoy the surroundings from your screened in patio with enclosed storage. Rent includes water/sewer, garbage pickup, grounds care and a full size washer/dryer for your convenience. Community amenities consist of a spacious sized pool with lounging areas. Small pets may be considered and there is No Smoking allowed inside or outside of the property, including the porch and patio. Call Chicora to schedule a showing today!