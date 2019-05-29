All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

811 66th Avenue North - C3

811 66th Avenue North · (888) 616-6157
Location

811 66th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings. Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest control, and landscaping included.

Up to 2 pets ok with $300 pet fee.

If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.

For more information and current rentals please visit us at www.jnpunlimited.com.

Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Water. Sewer. Trash. Pest control. Landscaping included.

Pets ok with $300 pet fee.

If credit and rental history is not good, then security deposit will be double.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have any available units?
811 66th Avenue North - C3 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 811 66th Avenue North - C3 currently offering any rent specials?
811 66th Avenue North - C3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 66th Avenue North - C3 pet-friendly?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 offer parking?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 does not offer parking.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have a pool?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 does not have a pool.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have accessible units?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 66th Avenue North - C3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 66th Avenue North - C3 does not have units with air conditioning.
