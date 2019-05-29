811 66th Avenue North - C3

Amenities

2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in Myrtle Beach. Washer and dryer in unit with keypad deadbolt for extra security and convenience. Exterior storage shed also included to keep additional belongings. Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest control, and landscaping included.



Up to 2 pets ok with $300 pet fee.



If both credit and rental history are not good, additional security deposit and/or prepaid rent may be considered. A qualified cosigner may also be considered for those who do not qualify.



For more information and current rentals please visit us at www.jnpunlimited.com.



