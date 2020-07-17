All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

403 75th Avenue North- Unit C

403 75th Avenue North · (843) 281-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

403 75th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town Home Available Mid-July! - Love to walk your dog on the beach every day? This unfurnished, pet friendly, two bedroom, one and a half bathroom town home is located only two blocks from having your toes in the sand! The charming complex on 75th Avenue North, in Myrtle Beach, is nestled in mature shade trees and features a private fenced back patio great for relaxing and container gardening. Spacious living room has tile flooring and corner fire place. Galley style kitchen is equipped with all major appliances including a refrigerator, smooth top stove, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have hard surface flooring. Washer and dryer are provided in unit as-is. The unit is pet friendly for a maximum of two small pets, cats or dogs, up to 30 lbs each, with breed restrictions. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. The unit will tentatively be available to view and rent July 6th, 2020.

Rent is $1,250.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Security deposit of $1,250.00, renters insurance, and annual lease are required. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

(RLNE2631454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have any available units?
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have?
Some of 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
403 75th Avenue North- Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C offer parking?
No, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have a pool?
No, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have accessible units?
No, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 403 75th Avenue North- Unit C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
Myrtle Beach Apartments with GymsMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCShallotte, NCGarden City, SC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity