403 75th Avenue North- Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town Home Available Mid-July! - Love to walk your dog on the beach every day? This unfurnished, pet friendly, two bedroom, one and a half bathroom town home is located only two blocks from having your toes in the sand! The charming complex on 75th Avenue North, in Myrtle Beach, is nestled in mature shade trees and features a private fenced back patio great for relaxing and container gardening. Spacious living room has tile flooring and corner fire place. Galley style kitchen is equipped with all major appliances including a refrigerator, smooth top stove, dishwasher, and over the range microwave. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have hard surface flooring. Washer and dryer are provided in unit as-is. The unit is pet friendly for a maximum of two small pets, cats or dogs, up to 30 lbs each, with breed restrictions. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. The unit will tentatively be available to view and rent July 6th, 2020.



Rent is $1,250.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Security deposit of $1,250.00, renters insurance, and annual lease are required. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



(RLNE2631454)