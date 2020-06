Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

75th Ave N Renovated Loft Style Townhome - Stunning 1Bed/1.5Bath loft style town home with tons of upgrades all located east of Kings Hwy within walking distance to the beach! Kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and updated appliances. Stackable washer/dryer already in place. Large second floor bedroom with walk out balcony. Parking for two cars only. Tenant responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. A small non aggressive breed dog will be considered by owner under 25lbs. Available for annual lease.



*We are not currently scheduling any in person showings. Please view the below walkthrough video. If you would like to apply or have additional questions, please follow the link to "schedule a showing" and one of our agents will contact you via phone at that scheduled time. We are NOT meeting anyone in person at this time. This is to protect our staff and all potential tenants.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778836)