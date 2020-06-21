All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Location

370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 370 Snorkel Way · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home, 1st Floor Master Bedroom! - Walk to the beach from this gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home! Gulf Stream Cottages are located about two blocks from the ocean and just three miles to Market Commons. This beautifully furnished unit features hard surface flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen is equipped with white appliances including a smooth top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Dining area provided at kitchen counter bar and small dinette. There is a half bathroom near the back door that leads out to the covered porch and privately fenced in patio perfect for relaxing. The master bedroom and master full bathroom are conveniently located on the first floor. The additional two bedrooms and full bathroom are located upstairs. All bathrooms feature a Bidet toilet. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is. Amenities include an outdoor community pool for cooling off on hot summer days.

Rent is $1,695.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Security deposit of $1,695.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Snorkel Way have any available units?
370 Snorkel Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Snorkel Way have?
Some of 370 Snorkel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Snorkel Way currently offering any rent specials?
370 Snorkel Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Snorkel Way pet-friendly?
No, 370 Snorkel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 370 Snorkel Way offer parking?
No, 370 Snorkel Way does not offer parking.
Does 370 Snorkel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Snorkel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Snorkel Way have a pool?
Yes, 370 Snorkel Way has a pool.
Does 370 Snorkel Way have accessible units?
No, 370 Snorkel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Snorkel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Snorkel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Snorkel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Snorkel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
