370 Snorkel Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home, 1st Floor Master Bedroom! - Walk to the beach from this gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home! Gulf Stream Cottages are located about two blocks from the ocean and just three miles to Market Commons. This beautifully furnished unit features hard surface flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen is equipped with white appliances including a smooth top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Dining area provided at kitchen counter bar and small dinette. There is a half bathroom near the back door that leads out to the covered porch and privately fenced in patio perfect for relaxing. The master bedroom and master full bathroom are conveniently located on the first floor. The additional two bedrooms and full bathroom are located upstairs. All bathrooms feature a Bidet toilet. Washer and dryer are included in the unit as is. Amenities include an outdoor community pool for cooling off on hot summer days.



Rent is $1,695.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Security deposit of $1,695.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817720)