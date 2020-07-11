/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3101 Mariners Way
3101 Mariners Way, Moncks Corner, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1059 sqft
2BR 2BA Mariners Way - Available now.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Moncks Corner
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
331 Water Oak Dr
331 Water Oak Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1028 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Three bedroom home in Goose Creek close to the Naval Base and Charleston Southern University. Tons of character including crown molding and hardwood floors. Large family room opens up to the eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Bluff
156 Pecan Grove Ave
156 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1869 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in Montague Plantation. Enter through the yellow front door and take a seat in the family room featuring vaulted ceilings that lead you into the spacious dining room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Bluff
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Boulder Bluff
422 Anita Drive
422 Anita Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1184 sqft
Available Immediately! New paint. New flooring. This brick gem in Boulder Bluff is just what you are looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$954
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$937
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
42 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,249
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
38 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
56 Units Available
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$909
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
801 Andrea Lane
801 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1052 sqft
2BR 1.5 BA Otranto Station - Available Now. This end unit is 2 stories and is clean with new vinyl planks in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Water included. Close to the pool and play park.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Foster Creek
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
352 Flyway Road - 1
352 Flyway Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1600 sqft townhouse located in the Liberty Hall subdivision. Please view our video tour @ https://youtu.be/7-HC3QTLLhM New carpet and paint throughout the house.
