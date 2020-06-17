All apartments in Moncks Corner
Find more places like 517 Lateleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moncks Corner, SC
/
517 Lateleaf Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

517 Lateleaf Drive

517 Lateleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moncks Corner
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

517 Lateleaf Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Very nice and well-kept home is Cypress Grove. This home is 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and a loft on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor also has loft that can be utilized as a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with glass shower and closet with built-in storage. Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with a Carolina Room overlooking the fenced backyard. Pets negotiable. $60 monthly fee for alarm system will also apply. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have any available units?
517 Lateleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moncks Corner, SC.
What amenities does 517 Lateleaf Drive have?
Some of 517 Lateleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Lateleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Lateleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Lateleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Lateleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Lateleaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Lateleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 517 Lateleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Lateleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Lateleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Lateleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Lateleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moncks Corner 2 BedroomsMoncks Corner Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Moncks Corner Apartments with ParkingMoncks Corner Apartments with Pool
Moncks Corner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCSumter, SC
Georgetown, SCLakewood, SCIsle of Palms, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina-Sumter