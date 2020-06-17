517 Lateleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage

Very nice and well-kept home is Cypress Grove. This home is 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and a loft on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor also has loft that can be utilized as a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with glass shower and closet with built-in storage. Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with a Carolina Room overlooking the fenced backyard. Pets negotiable. $60 monthly fee for alarm system will also apply. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.