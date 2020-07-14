All apartments in Mauldin
Find more places like Ashmore Bridge Estates.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauldin, SC
/
Ashmore Bridge Estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Ashmore Bridge Estates

423 W Butler Rd · (833) 497-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees in addition to any specials for March!
Browse Similar Places
Mauldin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29662

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0344 · Avail. Sep 26

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 028M · Avail. Sep 29

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 30GL · Avail. Sep 7

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0338 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 03-0008 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 01-0305 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashmore Bridge Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Ashmore Bridge Estates Apartment Community is ideally located in the heart of Mauldin, South Carolina, just minutes from I-85 and I-385. Our pet-friendly community has a secluded neighborhood setting with access to Sunset Park.

Ashmore Bridge Estates offers two and three-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. All of our homes boast fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, full-sized washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open or screened-in patio area. In addition, select units offer new black appliances with built-in microwaves, 2" plantation blinds, hardwood entries, skylights, oversized walk-in closets, attic storage, and eat-in kitchens.

Residents can relax by our sparkling pool and stay fit at our 24-hour fitness center. Other indulgent amenities include our designer clubhouse, leash-free bark park, and two playgrounds with one having a climbing wall. Call today for a personalized tour of your new Mauldin apartment home! We offer flexible lease

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have any available units?
Ashmore Bridge Estates has 21 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashmore Bridge Estates have?
Some of Ashmore Bridge Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashmore Bridge Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Ashmore Bridge Estates is offering the following rent specials: Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees in addition to any specials for March!
Is Ashmore Bridge Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashmore Bridge Estates is pet friendly.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates offer parking?
Yes, Ashmore Bridge Estates offers parking.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashmore Bridge Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have a pool?
Yes, Ashmore Bridge Estates has a pool.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have accessible units?
No, Ashmore Bridge Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashmore Bridge Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashmore Bridge Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashmore Bridge Estates has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ashmore Bridge Estates?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms
Mauldin Apartments with GymMauldin Apartments with Parking
Mauldin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity