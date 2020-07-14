Amenities
Ashmore Bridge Estates Apartment Community is ideally located in the heart of Mauldin, South Carolina, just minutes from I-85 and I-385. Our pet-friendly community has a secluded neighborhood setting with access to Sunset Park.
Ashmore Bridge Estates offers two and three-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. All of our homes boast fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, full-sized washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open or screened-in patio area. In addition, select units offer new black appliances with built-in microwaves, 2" plantation blinds, hardwood entries, skylights, oversized walk-in closets, attic storage, and eat-in kitchens.
Residents can relax by our sparkling pool and stay fit at our 24-hour fitness center. Other indulgent amenities include our designer clubhouse, leash-free bark park, and two playgrounds with one having a climbing wall. Call today for a personalized tour of your new Mauldin apartment home! We offer flexible lease